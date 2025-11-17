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Poster of Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack
Kinoafisha Films Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

, 2025
Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack
South Korea / Concert / 18+
Poster of Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

Synopsis

Step into a golden-hour dreamscape, where a locker marked “MOA” opens the door to an extraordinary encounter. The line between reality and fantasy blurs with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Cloud-kissed skies melt into pink sunsets and high-speed races surge beyond the limit. Each scene bursts with emotion, energy, and imagination. Frozen winter nights thaw into spring gardens in bloom, as TXT’s love for MOA comes alive in every moment, every melody. From the tender whispers of Love Language, to the fierce performance of Danger, and the lingering echo of Beautiful Strangers. This is more than a concert. It's a VR experience that brings you closer than ever before. Don’t miss TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT : HEART ATTACK.

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $305,036
Also known as
Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack

Film rating

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Updated 17 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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