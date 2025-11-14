Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone
Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone
, 2020
Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone
South Korea / Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Animated film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
57 minutes
Production year
2020
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree