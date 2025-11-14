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Poster of Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone
Kinoafisha Films Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone

Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone

, 2020
Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone
South Korea / Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Family / 18+
Poster of Time Traveler Luke. England. Newton and the Philosopher's Stone

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 2020

Cartoon rating

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