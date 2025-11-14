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Poster of Deal
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Deal
5.3

Deal

, 2008
Deal
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Deal
5.3

Synopsis

As an ex-gambler teaches a hot-shot college kid some things about playing cards, he finds himself pulled into the world series of poker, where his protégé is his toughest competition.

Cast

Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Tommy Vinson
Bret Harrison
Alex Stillman
Shannon Elizabeth
Shannon Elizabeth
Michelle
Gary Grubbs
Mr. Stillman
Charles Durning
Charlie Adler
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Karen 'Razor' Jones
JD Evermore
Vincent Van Patten
Toni Bentley
Ritchie Montgomery
Ritchie Montgomery
Billy Slaughter
Cynthia LeBlanc
Director Gil Cates Jr.
Writer Gil Cates Jr., Marc Weinstock
Composer Peter Rafelson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2008
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $85,076
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Seven Arts Productions, Tag Entertainment
Also known as
Deal, Negócios e Trapaças, A Arte do Jogo, All In - Alles oder nichts, Cartes sur table, Deal - Il re del poker, Entente et mésentente, Pókerpárbaj, Гравці, Игроки, Сделка, Deal (2009), Deal - The Game is on

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Razzie Awards — all awards and nominations (1)
Updated 14 November 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Deal”

What is the rating of the film “Deal”?

The film “Deal” is rated 5.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.3/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Deal”?

The runtime of the film “Deal” is 1 hour 26 minutes.

Who directed the film “Deal”?

The film “Deal” was directed by Gil Cates Jr..

What is the budget of the film “Deal”?

The budget of the film “Deal” is $5,000,000.

How much did the film “Deal” gross?

The film “Deal” grossed $85,076 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Deal”?

The music for the film “Deal” was composed by Peter Rafelson.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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