Frequently asked questions about the film “Deal”
What is the rating of the film “Deal”?
The film “Deal” is rated 5.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.3/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Deal”?
The runtime of the film “Deal” is 1 hour 26 minutes.
Who directed the film “Deal”?
The film “Deal” was directed by Gil Cates Jr..
What is the budget of the film “Deal”?
The budget of the film “Deal” is $5,000,000.
How much did the film “Deal” gross?
The film “Deal” grossed $85,076 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Deal”?
The music for the film “Deal” was composed by Peter Rafelson.