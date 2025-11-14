The music for the film “Deal” was composed by Peter Rafelson.

The budget of the film “Deal” is $5,000,000.

The film “Deal” was directed by Gil Cates Jr..

The runtime of the film “Deal” is 1 hour 26 minutes.

The film “Deal” is rated 5.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.3/10 on IMDb.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.