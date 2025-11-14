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Площадки
4.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Arc
4.6
Arc
, 2016
Arc
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
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4.6
Synopsis
Lines are crossed and friendships tested when friends Ben and Naomi grow closer together amid a failed relationship and a broken marriage.
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Cast
Christopher Cassarino
Dennis
Austin Tindle
Philip
Martha Harms
Naomi
Kia Nicole Boyer
Nicole
Marla Jo Kelly
Lisa
Corey Cleary-Stoner
Michael
Lila Cleary-Stoner
Lindsey
Emily Bell
Madalyn
Joey Folsom
Ben
Director
Mitch McLeod
Writer
Joey Folsom
,
Mitch McLeod
Composer
Tully Buckner
,
Cal Webb
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2016
Budget
$2,000
Production
Absentia Pictures
Also known as
Arc, ARC: A Love Story, 爱的故事 友谊 亲情 婚姻
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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