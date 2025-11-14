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Poster of Arc
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Arc
4.6

Arc

, 2016
Arc
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Arc
4.6

Synopsis

Lines are crossed and friendships tested when friends Ben and Naomi grow closer together amid a failed relationship and a broken marriage.

Cast

Christopher Cassarino
Christopher Cassarino
Dennis
Austin Tindle
Austin Tindle
Philip
Martha Harms
Naomi
Kia Nicole Boyer
Nicole
Marla Jo Kelly
Lisa
Corey Cleary-Stoner
Michael
Lila Cleary-Stoner
Lindsey
Emily Bell
Madalyn
Joey Folsom
Ben
Director Mitch McLeod
Writer Joey Folsom, Mitch McLeod
Composer Tully Buckner, Cal Webb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2016
Budget $2,000
Production Absentia Pictures
Also known as
Arc, ARC: A Love Story, 爱的故事 友谊 亲情 婚姻

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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