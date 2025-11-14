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Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Till Tomorrow
6.4
Till Tomorrow
, 1929
Do zavtra
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
A story of Belarusian children that are enrolled in a special school. The orphans live in gymnasium shelter under poor conditions and high-school students are showing interest in life in Soviet.
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Cast
Klavdia Chebyshev
Anna Boverda - head of the shelter
Ivan Khudoleyev
Judge
Roza Sverdlova
Director
Yuri Tarich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 3 minutes
Production year
1929
Production
Belgoskino
Also known as
Do zavtra, Till Tomorrow, До завтра, Отец, Белый омут
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes
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