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Poster of Till Tomorrow
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Till Tomorrow
6.4

Till Tomorrow

, 1929
Do zavtra
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Till Tomorrow
6.4

Synopsis

A story of Belarusian children that are enrolled in a special school. The orphans live in gymnasium shelter under poor conditions and high-school students are showing interest in life in Soviet.

Cast

Klavdia Chebyshev
Anna Boverda - head of the shelter
Ivan Khudoleyev
Judge
Roza Sverdlova
Director Yuri Tarich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1929
Production Belgoskino
Also known as
Do zavtra, Till Tomorrow, До завтра, Отец, Белый омут

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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