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Film rating
4.6
Rate10 votes
4.7IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Stills
Quotes
BuckI eat kids like you for breakfast! Which is why my shit smells so bad in the morning.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.