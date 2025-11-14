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Poster of Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker
4.6

Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker

, 1991
Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker
4.6

Synopsis

A toy maker's creations display some very human -- and deadly -- tendencies.

Cast

Van Quattro
Tom Quinn
Tracy Fraim
Noah Adams
Mickey Rooney
Joe Petto
Gerry Black
Harold
Clint Howard
Clint Howard
Ricky
William Thorne
Derek
Jane Higginson
Sarah Quinn
Neith Hunter
Kim
Conan Yuzna
Lonnie
Brian Bremer
Pino
Writer Brian Yuzna, Martin Kitrosser
Composer Matthew Morse
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 6 November 1991
Production Still Silent Films Inc.
Also known as
Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker, Brincando com o Terror, Cicha noc, śmierci noc 5: Mordercze zabawki, Douce Nuit, Sanglante Nuit 5: Les Jouets de la Mort, Douce nuit, sanglante nuit: les jouets de la mort, Juegos diabólicos, Juguetes diabólicos, Juguetes mortales, Natal Sangrento 5: O Horror na Loja de Brinquedos, Püha öö surmav öö 5, Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: Smrtící hračky, Silent Night, Deadly Night V: The Toy Maker, The Toy Boy, The Toy Maker, Tiha noć, smrtonosna noć 5: Proizvođač igračaka, Toys - Tödliches Spielzeug, Тихая ночь, смертельная ночь 5: Создатель игрушек, キラー・ホビー　オモチャが殺しにやって来る, Toy Boy

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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