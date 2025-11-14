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4.3
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Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
4.3
Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
, 1990
Initiation: Silent Night, Deadly Night 4
USA / Horror / 18+
About
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4.3
Synopsis
A reporter investigating the bizarre death of a woman who leaped from a building in flames finds herself mixed up in a cult of witches who are making her part of their sacrificial ceremony during the Christmas season.
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Cast
Clint Howard
Ricky
Tommy Hinkley
Hank
Allyce Beasley
Janice
Glen Chin
Jo the Butcher
Maud Adams
Fima
Jeanne Bates
Katherine
Marjean Holden
Neith Hunter
Kim Levitt
Hugh Fink
Jeff
Richard N. Gladstein
Woody
Reggie Bannister
Eli
Director
Brian Yuzna
Writer
Brian Yuzna
,
S.J. Smith
,
Arthur Gorson
,
Zeph E. Daniel
Composer
Richard Band
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1990
Production
Silent Films Inc.
Also known as
Initiation: Silent Night, Deadly Night 4, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation, Bugs, Cicha noc, śmierci noc 4: Inicjacja, Ďábelský kruh, Douce nuit, sanglante nuit - l'initiation, Douce Nuit, Sanglante Nuit 4: L'initiation, Iniciación satánica, Natal Sangrento 4: A Iniciação, Püha öö surmav öö 4, Ritos satánicos, Silêncio Sangrento, Silent Night, Deadly Night IV: Initiation, Tiha noć, smrtonosna noć 4: Inicijacija, Welcome to Hell, Инициация: Тихая ночь, смертельная ночь 4, 新・死霊のしたたり, Silent Night Deadly Night 4: Initiation, Initiation: Silent Night Deadly Night 4, Stille Nacht, Horror Nacht 4
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Stills
Quotes
Ricky
[picks up a hamburger from the street and opens it] Oww. No fucking cheese!
Showtimes
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