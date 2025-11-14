Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
4.3

Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation

, 1990
Initiation: Silent Night, Deadly Night 4
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation
4.3

Synopsis

A reporter investigating the bizarre death of a woman who leaped from a building in flames finds herself mixed up in a cult of witches who are making her part of their sacrificial ceremony during the Christmas season.

Cast

Clint Howard
Clint Howard
Ricky
Tommy Hinkley
Hank
Allyce Beasley
Janice
Glen Chin
Jo the Butcher
Maud Adams
Fima
Jeanne Bates
Jeanne Bates
Katherine
Marjean Holden
Neith Hunter
Kim Levitt
Hugh Fink
Jeff
Richard N. Gladstein
Woody
Reggie Bannister
Eli
Director Brian Yuzna
Writer Brian Yuzna, S.J. Smith, Arthur Gorson, Zeph E. Daniel
Composer Richard Band
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1990
Production Silent Films Inc.
Also known as
Initiation: Silent Night, Deadly Night 4, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation, Bugs, Cicha noc, śmierci noc 4: Inicjacja, Ďábelský kruh, Douce nuit, sanglante nuit - l'initiation, Douce Nuit, Sanglante Nuit 4: L'initiation, Iniciación satánica, Natal Sangrento 4: A Iniciação, Püha öö surmav öö 4, Ritos satánicos, Silêncio Sangrento, Silent Night, Deadly Night IV: Initiation, Tiha noć, smrtonosna noć 4: Inicijacija, Welcome to Hell, Инициация: Тихая ночь, смертельная ночь 4, 新・死霊のしたたり, Silent Night Deadly Night 4: Initiation, Initiation: Silent Night Deadly Night 4, Stille Nacht, Horror Nacht 4

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more