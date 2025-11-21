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Poster of 120 Bahadur
6.9
120 Bahadur - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films 120 Bahadur
6.9

120 Bahadur

, 2025
120 Bahadur
India / Action, Drama, History / 18+
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Poster of 120 Bahadur
6.9
Going 1
Not going 1
120 Bahadur - Trailer
120 Bahadur  Trailer

Synopsis

Valiant Indian soldiers fight against Chinese troops during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, preventing a potential occupation of Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.

Cast

Ankit Siwach
Ramlal
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Major Shaitan Singh
Raashi Khanna
Eijaz Khan
Vivan Bhatena
Jemadar Surja Ram
Sparsh Walia
Radio Operator Ramchander Yadav
Dhanveer Singh
Jemadar Hariram Singh
Sahib Verma
Nanha
Marcus Mok
Gen. Gao
Seng Soo Ming
Major Memeti
Fredy Chan
Captain Aimer
Director Razneesh Ghai
Writer Sumit Arora, Rajiv G. Menon
Composer Satish Raghunathan, Amit Trivedi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025 Russia Indian Films
21 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $114,872
Production Excel Entertainment, Trigger Happy
Also known as
120 Bahadur, 120 sõdurit, 120 храбрецов, १२० बहादुर, 120勇士

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
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Updated 25 November 2025

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