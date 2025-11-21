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120 Bahadur
6.9
120 Bahadur
, 2025
120 Bahadur
India / Action, Drama, History / 18+
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120 Bahadur
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Valiant Indian soldiers fight against Chinese troops during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, preventing a potential occupation of Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.
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Cast
Ankit Siwach
Ramlal
Amitabh Bachchan
Farhan Akhtar
Major Shaitan Singh
Raashi Khanna
Eijaz Khan
Vivan Bhatena
Jemadar Surja Ram
Sparsh Walia
Radio Operator Ramchander Yadav
Dhanveer Singh
Jemadar Hariram Singh
Sahib Verma
Nanha
Marcus Mok
Gen. Gao
Seng Soo Ming
Major Memeti
Fredy Chan
Captain Aimer
Director
Razneesh Ghai
Writer
Sumit Arora
,
Rajiv G. Menon
Composer
Satish Raghunathan
,
Amit Trivedi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025
Russia
Indian Films
21 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$114,872
Production
Excel Entertainment, Trigger Happy
Also known as
120 Bahadur, 120 sõdurit, 120 храбрецов, १२० बहादुर, 120勇士
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
7
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Updated 25 November 2025
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