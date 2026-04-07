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5.1
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Holodnoe serdce
5.1
Holodnoe serdce
, 2025
Russia / Romantic, Fantasy / 18+
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5.1
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Holodnoe serdce
Trailer
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Cast
Masha Koshina
Snegurochka
Mila Ershova
Kupava
Slava Kopeykin
Lel
Nikita Kologrivyy
Mizgir
Vasilina Yuskovets
Malusha
Elena Valyushkina
Galina Ivanovna
Viktor Bychkov
Pochtalon
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Bobyl
Natalya Potapova
Baba Zina
Masha Koshina
Snegurochka
Aleksandr Abramovich
Tatyana Zakharova
Bobylikha
Director
Vladimir Kott
Writer
Vladimir Kott
Composer
Anton Silaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 April 2026
World premiere
7 April 2026
Budget
50,000,000 RUR
Production
Kinoteka
Also known as
Kholodnoe serdtse, Холодное сердце
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
Updated 26 November 2025
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