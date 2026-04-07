Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Holodnoe serdce
5.1
Holodnoe serdce - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Holodnoe serdce
5.1

Holodnoe serdce

, 2025
Russia / Romantic, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Holodnoe serdce
5.1
Going 1
Not going 0
Holodnoe serdce - Trailer
Holodnoe serdce  Trailer

Cast

Masha Koshina
Masha Koshina
Snegurochka
Mila Ershova
Mila Ershova
Kupava
Slava Kopeykin
Slava Kopeykin
Lel
Nikita Kologrivyy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Mizgir
Vasilina Yuskovets
Vasilina Yuskovets
Malusha
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Galina Ivanovna
Viktor Bychkov
Viktor Bychkov
Pochtalon
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Bobyl
Natalya Potapova
Baba Zina
Masha Koshina
Masha Koshina
Snegurochka
Aleksandr Abramovich
Aleksandr Abramovich
Tatyana Zakharova
Bobylikha
Director Vladimir Kott
Writer Vladimir Kott
Composer Anton Silaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 April 2026
World premiere 7 April 2026
Budget 50,000,000 RUR
Production Kinoteka
Also known as
Kholodnoe serdtse, Холодное сердце

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 26 November 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Holodnoe serdce - Trailer
Holodnoe serdce Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more