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Cry to Heaven
Cry to Heaven
Cry to Heaven
USA / 18+
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Synopsis
Set in 18th-century Venice, the film follows the paths of two unlikely collaborators: a Venetian noble and a castrated singer from Calabria, both trying to succeed in the world of the opera.
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Cast
Nicholas Hoult
Tonio Treschi
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Guido Maffeo
Thandiwe Newton
Hunter Schafer
Christina
Owen Cooper
Mark Strong
Calvino
Colin Firth
Carlo
Paul Bettany
Ciarán Hinds
Andrea
George MacKay
Daryl McCormack
Cassian Bilton
Director
Tom Ford
Writer
Tom Ford
,
Anne Rice
Composer
Abel Korzeniowski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
World premiere
27 March 2027
Release date
27 March 2027
USA
R
Production
Fade to Black Productions, Tom Ford
Also known as
Cry to Heaven
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Updated 13 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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