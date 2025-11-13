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Kinoafisha Films Cry to Heaven

Cry to Heaven

Cry to Heaven
USA / 18+
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Synopsis

Set in 18th-century Venice, the film follows the paths of two unlikely collaborators: a Venetian noble and a castrated singer from Calabria, both trying to succeed in the world of the opera.

Cast

Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult
Tonio Treschi
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Guido Maffeo
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer
Christina
Owen Cooper
Owen Cooper
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Calvino
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Carlo
Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Andrea
George MacKay
George MacKay
Daryl McCormack
Cassian Bilton
Cassian Bilton
Director Tom Ford
Writer Tom Ford, Anne Rice
Composer Abel Korzeniowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 27 March 2027
Release date
27 March 2027 USA R
Production Fade to Black Productions, Tom Ford
Also known as
Cry to Heaven

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 13 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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