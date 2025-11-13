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Poster of Internal Zero
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Internal Zero
5.6

Internal Zero

, 2025
Interior zero
Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Internal Zero
5.6

Synopsis

Cristina, a mid 30s secretary living in an alienating and hostile Bucharest, is trying to understand what it means being a bills-paying, ready-to-settle, social-ladder-climbing adult while still desperately wanting to be a good child for the single mom that raised her. She is also a character in a novel that a theatre director is turning into a feature. As the actors start setting into the story, their individual backgrounds, social circumstances and personal motivations begin to overlap with the fiction they were offered, making it their own, questioning it and shaping it. The result is what it’s supposed to be: a playful mesh of perceived reality and fabrication.

Cast

Florin Caracala
Primarul
Cristina Draghici
Cristina
Ada Gales
Otilia
Lucian Ifrim
Domnul Ursu
Eugen Jebeleanu
Irina Movila
Emilian Oprea
Katia Pascariu
Katia Pascariu
Liliana
Cristian Popa
Alexandru Potocean
Alexandru Potocean
Traian
Dana Rogoz
Mihaela Sirbu
Director Eugen Jebeleanu, Eugen Jebeleanu
Writer Ioana Moraru
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $6,834
Production ICON production
Also known as
Interior zero, Internal Zero, Εσωτερικό σημείο μηδέν

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 13 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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