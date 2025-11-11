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Invasion
4.8
Invasion
, 2024
Invasie
Netherlands, Aruba / Action, Thriller, War / 18+
About
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4.8
Synopsis
When neighboring country Veragua suddenly attacks Curaçao and Aruba, the Dutch government is taken completely by surprise. The conflict escalates rapidly. Three young Navy recruits must figure out what is the right thing to do.
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Cast
Tarikh Janssen
Andy
Gijs Blom
Jack
Fedja van Huêt
Stan Bot
Gijs Scholten van Aschat
Maurits Caan
Raymond Thiry
John Brouwer
Jonas Smulders
Tom
Mark Rietman
Carine Crutzen
Matteo van der Grijn
Sabri Saddik
Chiem Vreeken
Oscar Foronda
Director
Bobby Boermans
Writer
Philip Delmaar
,
Errol Nayci
,
Lucas de Waard
Composer
Laurens Goedhart
,
Fons Merkies
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands / Aruba
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2024
Worldwide Gross
$428,930
Production
Storytellers Film & TV
Also known as
Invasie, Invasion, Invasión, Invasion: Sotto Attacco, Kallaletung, Вторжение, オーシャン・シールズ 海軍極秘作戦
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 11 November 2025
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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