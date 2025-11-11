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Poster of Invasion
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Invasion
4.8

Invasion

, 2024
Invasie
Netherlands, Aruba / Action, Thriller, War / 18+
Poster of Invasion
4.8

Synopsis

When neighboring country Veragua suddenly attacks Curaçao and Aruba, the Dutch government is taken completely by surprise. The conflict escalates rapidly. Three young Navy recruits must figure out what is the right thing to do.

Cast

Tarikh Janssen
Andy
Gijs Blom
Gijs Blom
Jack
Fedja van Huêt
Fedja van Huêt
Stan Bot
Gijs Scholten van Aschat
Gijs Scholten van Aschat
Maurits Caan
Raymond Thiry
Raymond Thiry
John Brouwer
Jonas Smulders
Tom
Mark Rietman
Carine Crutzen
Matteo van der Grijn
Sabri Saddik
Chiem Vreeken
Oscar Foronda
Director Bobby Boermans
Writer Philip Delmaar, Errol Nayci, Lucas de Waard
Composer Laurens Goedhart, Fons Merkies
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Aruba
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $428,930
Production Storytellers Film & TV
Also known as
Invasie, Invasion, Invasión, Invasion: Sotto Attacco, Kallaletung, Вторжение, オーシャン・シールズ 海軍極秘作戦

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 11 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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