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Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
4.9
Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
, 2025
Athibheekara Kaamukan
India / Romantic / 18+
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Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
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Synopsis
On the edge of a misty hilltop in rural Kerala, a young man named Arjun prepares to end his life. It’s the day of his beloved Anu’s wedding—an unbearable moment for a heart that had loved silently and shattered quietly.
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Cast
Manohari Joy
Drishya Raghunath
Lukman Lukku
Karthik
Director
Gautham Thaniyil
,
C.C. Nithin
Writer
Sujai Mohanraj
Composer
Bibin Ashok
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 November 2025
Release date
14 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$6,943
Production
Cult Heroes Entertainments, Pink Bison Studios
Also known as
Athibheekara Kaamukan, Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
12
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 12 November 2025
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