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Poster of Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
4.9
Athi Bheekara Kaamukan - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
4.9

Athi Bheekara Kaamukan

, 2025
Athibheekara Kaamukan
India / Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Athi Bheekara Kaamukan
4.9
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Athi Bheekara Kaamukan - Trailer
Athi Bheekara Kaamukan  Trailer

Synopsis

On the edge of a misty hilltop in rural Kerala, a young man named Arjun prepares to end his life. It’s the day of his beloved Anu’s wedding—an unbearable moment for a heart that had loved silently and shattered quietly.

Cast

Manohari Joy
Drishya Raghunath
Lukman Lukku
Karthik
Director Gautham Thaniyil, C.C. Nithin
Writer Sujai Mohanraj
Composer Bibin Ashok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 November 2025
Release date
14 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $6,943
Production Cult Heroes Entertainments, Pink Bison Studios
Also known as
Athibheekara Kaamukan, Athi Bheekara Kaamukan

Film rating

4.9
Rate 12 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Athi Bheekara Kaamukan - Trailer
Athi Bheekara Kaamukan Trailer
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