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Poster of Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies
Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies

Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies

, 2024
Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies
Germany / Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies
Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies - Trailer
Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies  Trailer

Synopsis

Singin' in the Rain, Strangers in the Night, What a Wonderful World: accompanied by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by maestro Jochen Rieder, tenor Jonas Kaufmann interprets a century of great film music.

Cast

Jonas Kaufmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 December 2024
World premiere 8 December 2024
Release date
30 November 2025 Kazakhstan 6+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 10 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies - Trailer
Jonas Kaufmann: The Sound of Movies Trailer
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