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Poster of Dresden: The Nutcracker
Kinoafisha Films Dresden: The Nutcracker

Dresden: The Nutcracker

, 2011
Casse-Noisette
Germany / Music, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Dresden: The Nutcracker

Cast

Anna Merkulova
Istvan Simon
Vello Pähn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 19 December 2011
Release date
24 December 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
Also known as
The Nutcracker

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 28 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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