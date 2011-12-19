Dresden: The Nutcracker, 2011
Germany / Music, Fantasy / 18+
Cast
Anna Merkulova
Istvan Simon
Vello Pähn
Film details
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 19 December 2011
Release date
|24 December 2025
|Kazakhstan
|6+
Also known as
The Nutcracker
Updated 28 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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