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Poster of The Kiss
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Kiss
6.8

The Kiss

, 1929
The Kiss
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Kiss
6.8

Synopsis

An unhappily married woman is caught up in scandal and murder when her affection toward a young man is misinterpreted.

Cast

Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Irene Guarry
Conrad Nagel
André Dubail
Anders Randolf
M. Charles Guarry
Holmes Herbert
M. Lassalle
Lew Ayres
Pierre Lassalle
George Davis
Detective Durant
Symona Boniface
Gossip in Museum
Allan Cavan
Prison Warden
André Cheron
Prosecutor
Carrie Daumery
Party Guest
Lee Phelps
Director Jacques Feyder
Writer George M. Saville, Hanns Kräly, Marian Ainslee
Composer William Axt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 1929
World premiere 15 November 1929
Release date
3 November 1930 Sweden 15
16 November 1929 USA NR
Budget $257,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Kiss, El beso, Kysset, Le baiser, O Beijo, A csók, De kus, Der Kuss, Der Kuß, Il bacio, Jealousy, Kohtalokas suudelma, Kyssen, Pocałunek, Poljubac, Seppun, To filima, Поцелуй, Целувката, 接吻（1929）

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 9 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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