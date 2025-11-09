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6.8
Kinoafisha
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The Kiss
6.8
The Kiss
, 1929
The Kiss
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
An unhappily married woman is caught up in scandal and murder when her affection toward a young man is misinterpreted.
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Cast
Greta Garbo
Irene Guarry
Conrad Nagel
André Dubail
Anders Randolf
M. Charles Guarry
Holmes Herbert
M. Lassalle
Lew Ayres
Pierre Lassalle
George Davis
Detective Durant
Symona Boniface
Gossip in Museum
Allan Cavan
Prison Warden
André Cheron
Prosecutor
Carrie Daumery
Party Guest
Lee Phelps
Director
Jacques Feyder
Writer
George M. Saville
,
Hanns Kräly
,
Marian Ainslee
Composer
William Axt
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 2 minutes
Production year
1929
World premiere
15 November 1929
Release date
3 November 1930
Sweden
15
16 November 1929
USA
NR
Budget
$257,000
Production
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Kiss, El beso, Kysset, Le baiser, O Beijo, A csók, De kus, Der Kuss, Der Kuß, Il bacio, Jealousy, Kohtalokas suudelma, Kyssen, Pocałunek, Poljubac, Seppun, To filima, Поцелуй, Целувката, 接吻（1929）
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 9 November 2025
Stills
Quotes
Pierre
You know I'm eighteen years old. I'm passed the age of puppy love.
Showtimes
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