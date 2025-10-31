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Poster of Potomok
Potomok - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Potomok

Potomok

, 2025
Russia / Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Detective / 18+
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Potomok - Trailer
Potomok  Trailer

Cast

Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Alexey Lukin
Alexey Lukin
Igor Vernik
Igor Vernik
Grigoriy Vernik
Grigoriy Vernik
Larisa Dolina
Larisa Dolina
Vera Alentova
Vera Alentova
Masha Matsel
Masha Matsel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 31 October 2025
World premiere 31 October 2025

Film rating

0.0
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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 26 November 2025

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Potomok - Trailer
Potomok Trailer
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