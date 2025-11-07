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My Darling California
My Darling California
My Darling California
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Set in LA, the film will chart how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his restless wife, a country music idol, two small time crooks and an ex-con, all of whom are chasing the promise of a better life.
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Cast
Jessica Chastain
Mikey Madison
Josh Brolin
Chris Pine
Don Cheadle
Charles Melton
Dan Matteucci
Chris Evans
Writer
Elijah Bynum
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Also known as
My Darling California
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 7 November 2025
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