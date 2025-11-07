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Kinoafisha Films My Darling California

My Darling California

My Darling California
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+

Synopsis

Set in LA, the film will chart how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his restless wife, a country music idol, two small time crooks and an ex-con, all of whom are chasing the promise of a better life.

Cast

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Charles Melton
Charles Melton
Dan Matteucci
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Writer Elijah Bynum
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Also known as
My Darling California

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 7 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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