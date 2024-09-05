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3.8
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Perjanjian Setan
3.8
Perjanjian Setan
, 2024
Perjanjian Setan
Indonesia / Horror / 18+
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3.8
Perjanjian Setan
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Kartini defies her parents to chase her scholarship in Jakarta. She finds a cheap women-only lodging with odd rules, unaware it hides a dark secret-she's the next sacrifice in a sinister ritual.
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Cast
Callista Arum
Kartini
Kenny Austin
Ivan
Gemi Nastiti
Diyanti
Tj Ruth
Bu Asih
Jessica Shaina
Citra
Director
Farid Dermawan
Writer
Rebecca M. Bath
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
9 January 2026
World premiere
5 September 2024
Release date
11 December 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
5 September 2024
Indonesia
13+
3 September 2026
Ukraine
18+
Budget
$450,000
Worldwide Gross
$122,918
Production
MPS Pictures
Also known as
Perjanjian Setan
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
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Perjanjian Setan
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