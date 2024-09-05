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Poster of Perjanjian Setan
3.8
Perjanjian Setan - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Perjanjian Setan
3.8

Perjanjian Setan

, 2024
Perjanjian Setan
Indonesia / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Perjanjian Setan
3.8
Perjanjian Setan - Dubbed trailer
Perjanjian Setan  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Kartini defies her parents to chase her scholarship in Jakarta. She finds a cheap women-only lodging with odd rules, unaware it hides a dark secret-she's the next sacrifice in a sinister ritual.

Cast

Callista Arum
Kartini
Kenny Austin
Ivan
Gemi Nastiti
Diyanti
Tj Ruth
Bu Asih
Jessica Shaina
Citra
Director Farid Dermawan
Writer Rebecca M. Bath
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 January 2026
World premiere 5 September 2024
Release date
11 December 2025 Russia Кинологистика
5 September 2024 Indonesia 13+
3 September 2026 Ukraine 18+
Budget $450,000
Worldwide Gross $122,918
Production MPS Pictures
Also known as
Perjanjian Setan

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Perjanjian Setan - Dubbed trailer
Perjanjian Setan Dubbed trailer
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