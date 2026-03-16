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Kinoafisha Films Untitled KPop Demon Hunters Sequel

Untitled KPop Demon Hunters Sequel

, 2029
Untitled KPop Demon Hunters Sequel
USA / Animation

Synopsis

The second installment in the hit animated musical franchise, reportedly set for 2029. Plot TBA.
Writer Chris Appelhans, Maggie Kang
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Production year 2029
Production Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation
Also known as
KPop Demon Hunters 2, Las guerreras k-pop 2, K-Pop: Demonjägarna 2, Thợ Săn Quỷ K-Pop 2

Cartoon rating

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