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Evil Genius
Evil Genius
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Follows the infamous "pizza bomber" case exploring deception, desperation, and the blurred line between victim and villain.
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Cast
Patricia Arquette
Michael Chernus
Garret Dillahunt
Ryan Eggold
David Harbour
Harlow Jane
Danielle Macdonald
Tom McCarthy
Owen Teague
Gregory Alan Williams
Mike Wolfe
Trucker
William Hill
Director
Courteney Cox
Writer
Trey Borzillieri
,
Courtenay Miles
,
Barbara Schroeder
Composer
Charlie Seaborn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Aggregate Films, August Night
Also known as
Evil Genius
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 3 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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