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Kinoafisha Films Evil Genius

Evil Genius

USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+

Synopsis

Follows the infamous "pizza bomber" case exploring deception, desperation, and the blurred line between victim and villain.

Cast

Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Michael Chernus
Michael Chernus
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Ryan Eggold
Ryan Eggold
David Harbour
David Harbour
Harlow Jane
Danielle Macdonald
Danielle Macdonald
Tom McCarthy
Tom McCarthy
Owen Teague
Owen Teague
Gregory Alan Williams
Mike Wolfe
Trucker
William Hill
William Hill
Director Courteney Cox
Writer Trey Borzillieri, Courtenay Miles, Barbara Schroeder
Composer Charlie Seaborn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Aggregate Films, August Night
Also known as
Evil Genius

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 3 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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