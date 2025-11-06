8.0Shiva
Shiva, 1989
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Siva is a new student in the community college. He is welcomed by a group of collegians, including the lovely Asha, to whom Shiva is instantly attracted. Shiva notices that there is violence within the college, perpetrated by people who are not even students. When he decides to find out their motives, he is met with violence, and threats. Now Shiva must decide to stand up for his college, or just carry on studying, finish college, and move on and get to on job.
Cast
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Shiva
Amala Akkineni
Asha
Raghuvaran
Bhavani
J.D. Chakravarthi
J. Durga Rao
Murali Mohan
Shiva's Brother
Subhalekha Sudhakar
Mallik
Tanikella Bharani
Nanaji
Raj Zutshi
Paresh Rawal
Rohini Hattangadi
Iftekhar
Beena Banerjee
Director Ram Gopal Varma
Writer Ram Gopal Varma, Tanikella Bharani, Iqbal Durrani, Azam
Composer Ilaiyaraaja
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 41 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 5 October 1989
Release date
|5 October 1989
|India
|A
Production Annapurna Studios, S.S. Creations
Also known as
Shiva, Siva, Udhayam, Шива
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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