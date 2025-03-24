Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Flophouse America
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Flophouse America
7.4

Flophouse America

, 2025
Flophouse America
USA, Norway, Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Flophouse America
7.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Because of the big housing problem in the US many people move into cheap, run down hotels, the so-called Flophouse hotels. Twelve-year-old Mikal was born and raised in a hotel room he shares with his parents, who struggle with substance abuse. Driven by love and a desire for a better life, his greatest wish is for his mother to stop drinking. Mikal is bright and articulate, but his parents’ struggles prevent them from giving him the stability he needs. Through Mikal’s perspective, the film paints an intimate portrait of resilience, hope, and the harsh realities of life on society’s margins.
Director Monica Strømdahl
Writer Monica Strømdahl
Composer Andreas Ihlebæk, Marius Troy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Norway / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 March 2025
Release date
19 June 2025 Netherlands 16
30 January 2026 Norway
Worldwide Gross $18,394
Production Fri Film
Also known as
Flophouse America, Mikal, aufwachsen und nicht aufgeben, Mikal, grandir et s'en sortir, Амерыка начлежак

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more