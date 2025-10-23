Testament is a humorous and emotional story set in a Bosnian village and the industrial city of Zenica in the early 1990s. It portrays, in a uniquely local way, the importance of a will and the consequences of its absence within Bosnian culture. Through the lives of ordinary people, the film weaves together a series of small conflicts and misunderstandings over inheritance, tradition, and human relationships, where old customs collide with a reality full of human flaws: gambling, gossip, love, and petty theft. The main character, Asad, after losing his father’s inheritance, must navigate the world of industrial Zenica, local taverns, and everyday rural troubles, aided by his best friend Dževad, a charming man constantly facing his own challenges while seeking shortcuts to every solution.