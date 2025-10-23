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Poster of Testament
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Testament
8.1

Testament

, 2025
Testament
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Testament
8.1
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Synopsis

Testament is a humorous and emotional story set in a Bosnian village and the industrial city of Zenica in the early 1990s. It portrays, in a uniquely local way, the importance of a will and the consequences of its absence within Bosnian culture. Through the lives of ordinary people, the film weaves together a series of small conflicts and misunderstandings over inheritance, tradition, and human relationships, where old customs collide with a reality full of human flaws: gambling, gossip, love, and petty theft. The main character, Asad, after losing his father’s inheritance, must navigate the world of industrial Zenica, local taverns, and everyday rural troubles, aided by his best friend Dževad, a charming man constantly facing his own challenges while seeking shortcuts to every solution.

Cast

Zlatan Skoljic
Asad
Nusmir Muharemovic
Dzevad
Faketa Salihbegovic
Merima
Mugdim Avdagic
Omer
Iva Filipovic
Amina
Josip Pejaković
Bego
Emina Muftić
Zehra
Izudin Bajrović
Emir Hadžihafizbegović
Adem Smailhodzic
Nuraga
Mirza Musija
Velija
Irfan Kasumovic
Hodza
Director Mirza Begovic
Writer Mirza Begovic
Composer Eldin Huseinbegovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bosnia and Herzegovina
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Croatia 12
18 December 2025 Montenegro o.A.
18 December 2025 Serbia o.A.
Budget $600,000
Worldwide Gross $84,730
Production BH Telecom, AmfiTeatar Busovaca, HudHud Pro
Also known as
Testament, Testament (Amanet 2), Das Testament, Amanet 2, Oporoka

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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