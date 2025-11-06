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Poster of Tragedy, Rock Style
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Tragedy, Rock Style
6.1

Tragedy, Rock Style

, 1989
Tragediya v stile rok
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tragedy, Rock Style
6.1

Synopsis

Vitya is a teenage rock-music and motorbike fanatic whose father is arrested for embezzlement. Vitya is devastated, and in this state of shock he falls prey to a supposed mystic called Cassius.

Cast

Aleksei Shkatov
Viktor Bagrov
Olga Alyoshina
Lena Kozlova
Sergei Karlenkov
Genrikh
Tatyana Lavrova
Tatyana Lavrova
Toma
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Dmitriy Ivanovich's Friend
Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Dmitriy Ivanovich's Friend
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Dmitriy Ivanovich's Friend
Antonina Dmitrieva
Mariya Stepanovna
Svetlana Bragarnik
Svetlana Bragarnik
Vitaly Shapovalov
Sergey Kuryokhin
Aleksey Maslov
Kassius
Director Savva Kulish
Writer Savva Kulish
Composer Sergey Kuryokhin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 1989
Production Mosfilm, Vremya
Also known as
Tragediya v stile rok, Трагедия в стиле рок, Huumeinen tragedia, Tragedy, Rock Style, Tragedy in the Rock Style

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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