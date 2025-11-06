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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Tragedy, Rock Style
6.1
Tragedy, Rock Style
, 1989
Tragediya v stile rok
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
Vitya is a teenage rock-music and motorbike fanatic whose father is arrested for embezzlement. Vitya is devastated, and in this state of shock he falls prey to a supposed mystic called Cassius.
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Cast
Aleksei Shkatov
Viktor Bagrov
Olga Alyoshina
Lena Kozlova
Sergei Karlenkov
Genrikh
Tatyana Lavrova
Toma
Valentin Nikulin
Dmitriy Ivanovich's Friend
Albert Filozov
Dmitriy Ivanovich's Friend
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Dmitriy Ivanovich's Friend
Antonina Dmitrieva
Mariya Stepanovna
Svetlana Bragarnik
Vitaly Shapovalov
Sergey Kuryokhin
Aleksey Maslov
Kassius
Director
Savva Kulish
Writer
Savva Kulish
Composer
Sergey Kuryokhin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 47 minutes
Production year
1989
Production
Mosfilm, Vremya
Also known as
Tragediya v stile rok, Трагедия в стиле рок, Huumeinen tragedia, Tragedy, Rock Style, Tragedy in the Rock Style
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes
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