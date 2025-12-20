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8.6
Rebbeca: Becky G - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rebbeca: Becky G
8.6

Rebbeca: Becky G

, 2025
Rebbeca: Becky G
Music / 18+
Trailers
8.6
Rebbeca: Becky G - Trailer
Rebbeca: Becky G  Trailer

Synopsis

REBBECA is a cinematic immersion into the story of Becky G — one of this generation's most powerful voices in music. As Becky embarks on her most personal project to date, her debut Música Mexicana album, she dives deep into her roots, reliving both beautiful memories and formative moments. The film follows her family’s powerful journey through loss, love, pain, and healing — all set against the most ambitious and high-risk year of her career to date. In theaters only, the film opens with a personal message from Becky to her fans and closes with exclusive performance footage.

Cast

Alejandra Esquivias
Becky G.
Becky G.
Self
Director Gabriela Cavanagh, Jennifer Tiexiera
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Be Yourself Productions, Creature Films, Lady & Bird Films
Also known as
Rebbeca, REBBECA: Becky G, Rebbeca: A Documentary Film Featuring Becky G

Film rating

8.6
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 20 December 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rebbeca: Becky G - Trailer
Rebbeca: Becky G Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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