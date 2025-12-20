REBBECA is a cinematic immersion into the story of Becky G — one of this generation's most powerful voices in music. As Becky embarks on her most personal project to date, her debut Música Mexicana album, she dives deep into her roots, reliving both beautiful memories and formative moments. The film follows her family’s powerful journey through loss, love, pain, and healing — all set against the most ambitious and high-risk year of her career to date. In theaters only, the film opens with a personal message from Becky to her fans and closes with exclusive performance footage.