5.6Christmas Casanova
Christmas Casanova, 2023
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Synopsis
Elise is a podcaster in need of catchy Christmas content. Elise agrees to be Jake's wing woman and guide. As the two scramble to build the best Christmas ever, it becomes clear that Jake might be trying to win over the wrong woman.
Cast
Fuad Ahmed
Daniyal Khan
Maria Ricossa
Patty Schultz
Catherine McGregor
Janice
Kalinka Petrie
Elise Hanneman
Connie Wang
Bonnie Medley
Tanner Zipchen
Bryan
Brendan Morgan
Cliff
Brian Paul
Fred Schultz
Bianca Rusu
Beth Barca
Director Will Seatle Bowes
Writer Shannon Latimer
Composer Stephen Graziano
Film details
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 November 2025
World premiere 30 November 2023
Production Reel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CME Autum Productions
Also known as
Christmas Casanova, Un Noël magique à New York, Božićni Casanova, Božični Casanova, Božićni Kazanova, Crazy Christmas Love, Karácsonyi Casanova, Świąteczny Casanova, Verführerische Weihnachten, Christmas Casanova - Verführung unter dem Mistelzweig
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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