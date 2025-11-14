Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Escobank
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Escobank
6.4

Escobank

, 2025
Escobank
USA / Action / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Escobank
6.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A ragtag group of misfits, veterans and ex-cons embark on a perilous journey in the jungles of Colombia to find the buried barrels of cash left behind by legendary drug kingpin Pablo Escobar before his downfall.

Cast

Guy Adler
Izik
Angel Bonanni
Emilio
Rodrigo Poisón
Zohar Liba
Avi Haddad
Dana Frider
Sandy Ross
Ross Allen
Leon
Harlys Becerra
Santiago
Or Ben-Melech
David
Shirley Bryant
Judge
Tsachi Chazan
Meni
Antoni Corone
Bob - Federal Agent #1
Director Orit Sher
Writer Yaron Nativ, Orit Sher, Sharon Shaked
Composer Mark Daniel Dunnett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 November 2025
World premiere 14 November 2025
Budget $1,600,000
Production EscoBank Movie
Also known as
Escobank, A Fortuna de Escobar, Escobank: The Hunt for Pablo Escobar's Lost Fortune, Эскобанк

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more