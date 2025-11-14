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6.4
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Escobank
6.4
Escobank
, 2025
Escobank
USA / Action / 18+
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6.4
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Synopsis
A ragtag group of misfits, veterans and ex-cons embark on a perilous journey in the jungles of Colombia to find the buried barrels of cash left behind by legendary drug kingpin Pablo Escobar before his downfall.
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Cast
Guy Adler
Izik
Angel Bonanni
Emilio
Rodrigo Poisón
Zohar Liba
Avi Haddad
Dana Frider
Sandy Ross
Ross Allen
Leon
Harlys Becerra
Santiago
Or Ben-Melech
David
Shirley Bryant
Judge
Tsachi Chazan
Meni
Antoni Corone
Bob - Federal Agent #1
Director
Orit Sher
Writer
Yaron Nativ
,
Orit Sher
,
Sharon Shaked
Composer
Mark Daniel Dunnett
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
14 November 2025
World premiere
14 November 2025
Budget
$1,600,000
Production
EscoBank Movie
Also known as
Escobank, A Fortuna de Escobar, Escobank: The Hunt for Pablo Escobar's Lost Fortune, Эскобанк
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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