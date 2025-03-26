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Poster of #300Letters
6.1
Kinoafisha Films #300Letters
6.1

#300Letters

, 2025
300cartas
Argentina, Germany / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of #300Letters
6.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Jero (25) and Tom (25) are the perfect couple everyone wants to be. Jero takes care of his aesthetics and his cryptocurrencies. Tom is alternative and loves poetry. On the day of their first anniversary, Tom abandons Jero and, as his only explanation, leaves a box with 300 letters. Jero, reading them, discovers a different Tom and the great love story they were living collapses under the title of "The Jero Project". But all pain has an end and the hope of a new love could be the cure for their suffering.

Cast

Cristian Mariani
Jero
Gastón Frías
Tom
Bruno Giganti
Esteban
Jorge Thefs
Q
Franco Mosqueiras
Fede
Jordán Romero
Pablo
Francisco Cottet
Repartidor
Nancy Meijide
Alumna de gym
Director Lucas Santa Ana
Writer Gustavo Cabaña, Lucas Santa Ana
Composer Mowat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 November 2025
World premiere 26 March 2025
Budget €75,000
Production Locodelaltillo, Matchbox Films
Also known as
300cartas, #300Letters, #300Cartas, 21 horas - 300letters, 300 Briefe, 300 mots doux, 300letters, 300 Letters, #300 cartas

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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