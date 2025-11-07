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Poster of Stone Cold Fox
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Stone Cold Fox
5.2

Stone Cold Fox

, 2025
Stone Cold Fox
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Stone Cold Fox
5.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In this ’80s-set revenge story, the defiant Fox breaks out of an abusive commune in search of her family, but when the queenpin kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.

Cast

Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Fox
Krysten Ritter
Krysten Ritter
Goldie
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
Sergeant Billy Breaker
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Officer Corbett
Karen Fukuhara
Karen Fukuhara
Minx
Mishel Prada
Frankie
Spenser Granese
Ricky
Rob Mars
Rob Mars
Domino
Adam Elshar
Dylan
Theresa June-Tao
Gabrielle Maiden
Crystal
Director Sophie Tabet
Composer Alex Kovacs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 November 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 USA R
Production The Wonder Company, Bang Bang Pictures, Bee-Hive Productions
Also known as
Stone Cold Fox, A Fuga de Fox, Halastamatu, Безжалостная, Безжальна Фокс

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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