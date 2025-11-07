5.2Stone Cold Fox
Stone Cold Fox, 2025
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis
In this ’80s-set revenge story, the defiant Fox breaks out of an abusive commune in search of her family, but when the queenpin kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.
Cast
Mishel Prada
Frankie
Spenser Granese
Ricky
Adam Elshar
Dylan
Gabrielle Maiden
Crystal
Director Sophie Tabet
Composer Alex Kovacs
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 November 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
|7 November 2025
|USA
|R
Production The Wonder Company, Bang Bang Pictures, Bee-Hive Productions
Also known as
Stone Cold Fox, A Fuga de Fox, Halastamatu, Безжалостная, Безжальна Фокс
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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