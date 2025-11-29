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7.4
Kinoafisha Films A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
7.4

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas

, 2025
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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7.4
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Synopsis

Gentry Woods, who gave up music after her father's death decades ago, must confront her past when Nashville's Grand Ole Opry invites her to honor her late country star dad at their Christmas celebration.

Cast

Kristoffer Polaha
Will 'Mac' McCall
Nikki Deloach
Gentry Wade
James Denton
Von Winters
Erin Cahill
Guide
Sharon Lawrence
Sharon Lawrence
Rita Mills
Luke Benward
Luke Benward
Young Von
Rob Mayes
Rob Mayes
Jett Wade
Shanica Knowles
Reporter
LeJon Woods
LeJon Woods
Customer 1
Chiketa Madu
Mickey Guyton
Brad Paisley
Self
Director Clare Niederpruem
Writer Tracy Andreen, Hilty Bowen
Composer Jeff Garber
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 November 2025
World premiere 29 November 2025
Production Grand Ole Opry, Hallmark Channel, Ryman Hospitality Properties
Also known as
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, 奧普里大聖誕

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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