Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
7.4
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
, 2025
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.4
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Gentry Woods, who gave up music after her father's death decades ago, must confront her past when Nashville's Grand Ole Opry invites her to honor her late country star dad at their Christmas celebration.
Expand
Cast
Kristoffer Polaha
Will 'Mac' McCall
Nikki Deloach
Gentry Wade
James Denton
Von Winters
Erin Cahill
Guide
Sharon Lawrence
Rita Mills
Luke Benward
Young Von
Rob Mayes
Jett Wade
Shanica Knowles
Reporter
LeJon Woods
Customer 1
Chiketa Madu
Mickey Guyton
Brad Paisley
Self
Director
Clare Niederpruem
Writer
Tracy Andreen
,
Hilty Bowen
Composer
Jeff Garber
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
29 November 2025
World premiere
29 November 2025
Production
Grand Ole Opry, Hallmark Channel, Ryman Hospitality Properties
Also known as
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, 奧普里大聖誕
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree