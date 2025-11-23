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Poster of Second Guessing Fate
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Second Guessing Fate
7.0

Second Guessing Fate

, 2025
Second Guessing Fate
USA, Canada / 18+
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Poster of Second Guessing Fate
7.0
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Synopsis

Gemma is a successful event planner with a full life. She has pretty much given up on dating until a fortune teller mysteriously shows up at one of her perfectly planned parties and predicts that Gemma is one last horrible date away from true love. When Gemma goes on what she hopes is her last blind date with Nick, anything and everything goes wrong, including crashing her car into a handsome wealthy stranger, Enzo. When the fortune teller’s predictions start to materialize, once cynical Gemma is ready to take a leap of faith. But is Gemma misreading the signs? Only fate knows what’s in store for her.

Cast

Jocelyn Chugg
Helen
Barb Mitchell
Leslie
Danielle Panabaker
Danielle Panabaker
Gemma
Corey Sevier
Nick
Rory Edgar
Brendan Morgan
Enzo
Catherine Gell
Madame Morgana
Davina Stewart
Barbara
Adeline Pearce
Birthday Girl
Maya Baker
Waitress (Dive bar)
Nick Duske
Baseball player- bar fight
Director Stefan Brogren
Writer Alexandra Mircheff, Shelley Scarrow, Claire Robyns
Composer Alec Harrison
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 November 2025
World premiere 23 November 2025
Production Neshama Entertainment, Centinel Media, Harlequin Studios
Also known as
Second Guessing Fate, Le destin de Gemma, Propitkujući sudbinu, Sumnja u sudbinu

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 24 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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