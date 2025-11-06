Adal, 2025
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
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Cast
Marat Abdulayev
Gulbanu Kulbatyrova
Salamat Sariev
Film details
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
|6 November 2025
|Kazakhstan
|18+
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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