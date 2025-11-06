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Poster of Adal
Kinoafisha Films Adal

Adal

, 2025
Adal
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
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Cast

Marat Abdulayev
Gulbanu Kulbatyrova
Salamat Sariev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Kazakhstan 18+

Film rating

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