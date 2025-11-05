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Poster of Killa Bee
Kinoafisha Films Killa Bee

Killa Bee

Killa Bee
UAE, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Killa Bee

Synopsis

Bryony Tyrell, mother of two with a master’s in nursing and a degree in molecular biology, worked the ICU by day, navigating the challenges of the NHS, and at night transformed into one of Britain’s leading cage fighting prospects.

Cast

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley
Bry
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Greg
Rupert Holliday-Evans
Phil
Pippa Bennett-Warner
Pippa Bennett-Warner
Samira
Stephanie Street
Miss Nair
Alice Lucy
Shona
Elliot James Langridge
Tom
Nicola Adams
Isa
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton
Bryony 'Killa Bee' Tyrell
Lee Fisher
Crowd
Rohan Kit Johnson
Crowd
Sarah Anderson
Neighbour
Director Kenton Oxley
Writer Ruth Sewell
Composer Aidan Lavelle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country UAE / Great Britain
Production Capture Entertainment, Knockout Productions, Moviehouse Entertainment
Also known as
Killa Bee

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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