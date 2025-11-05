Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Killa Bee
Killa Bee
Killa Bee
UAE, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Synopsis
Bryony Tyrell, mother of two with a master’s in nursing and a degree in molecular biology, worked the ICU by day, navigating the challenges of the NHS, and at night transformed into one of Britain’s leading cage fighting prospects.
Expand
Cast
Daisy Ridley
Bry
Ewen Bremner
Greg
Rupert Holliday-Evans
Phil
Pippa Bennett-Warner
Samira
Stephanie Street
Miss Nair
Alice Lucy
Shona
Elliot James Langridge
Tom
Nicola Adams
Isa
Gemma Arterton
Bryony 'Killa Bee' Tyrell
Lee Fisher
Crowd
Rohan Kit Johnson
Crowd
Sarah Anderson
Neighbour
Director
Kenton Oxley
Writer
Ruth Sewell
Composer
Aidan Lavelle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
UAE / Great Britain
Production
Capture Entertainment, Knockout Productions, Moviehouse Entertainment
Also known as
Killa Bee
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree