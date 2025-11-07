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Poster of Aaromaley
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Aaromaley
8.3

Aaromaley

, 2025
Aaromaley
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Aaromaley
8.3
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Synopsis

Ajith grew up believing that love should feel like the movies – magical, dramatic, and meant to last forever. But real life keeps breaking his heart, as every small smile or kind gesture turns into another big misunderstanding. When a major fiasco lands him in trouble, his parents force him into a job at a matrimony agency, the last place a hopeless romantic should be. He meets Anjali there, his no-nonsense boss who believes love is logic, not magic. What follows is a hilarious clash between dreams and reality as Ajith learns the hard way that love isn’t magical, it’s earned. When he finally understands what love truly means, it is gone. Years later, destiny gives him one last chance, but will love wait this time?

Cast

Kishen Das
Ajith
Harshath Khan
Sachin
Silambarasan Rajendar
Narrator
Megha Akash
Sneha
Vtv Ganesh
Narasimhan
Namritha Mv
Tulasi
Ajith's mother
Tejeenthan Arunasalam
Shivathmika Rajashekar
Anjali
Santhana Bharathi
Raja Rani Pandian
Kaathadi Ramamoorthy
Director Sarang Thiagu
Writer Ashameera Aiyappan, Kishen Das, Bipin R., Kaushik Sampath
Composer Siddhu Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Mini Studio
Also known as
Aaromaley, Mini Studio Production No. 13, O Beloved

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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