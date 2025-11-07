Ajith grew up believing that love should feel like the movies – magical, dramatic, and meant to last forever. But real life keeps breaking his heart, as every small smile or kind gesture turns into another big misunderstanding. When a major fiasco lands him in trouble, his parents force him into a job at a matrimony agency, the last place a hopeless romantic should be. He meets Anjali there, his no-nonsense boss who believes love is logic, not magic. What follows is a hilarious clash between dreams and reality as Ajith learns the hard way that love isn’t magical, it’s earned. When he finally understands what love truly means, it is gone. Years later, destiny gives him one last chance, but will love wait this time?
Cast
Kishen Das
Ajith
Harshath Khan
Sachin
Silambarasan Rajendar
Narrator
Megha Akash
Sneha
Vtv Ganesh
Narasimhan
Namritha Mv
Tulasi
Ajith's mother
Tejeenthan Arunasalam
Shivathmika Rajashekar
Anjali
Santhana Bharathi
Raja Rani Pandian
Kaathadi Ramamoorthy
DirectorSarang Thiagu
WriterAshameera Aiyappan, Kishen Das, Bipin R., Kaushik Sampath