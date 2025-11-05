Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Happy Khush Ho Gaya
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Happy Khush Ho Gaya
7.6

Happy Khush Ho Gaya

, 2025
Happy Khush Ho Gaya
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Happy Khush Ho Gaya
7.6

Synopsis

A con artist pretends to be the reincarnation of a villager to steal land from his family, but the lie soon results in chaos.

Cast

Alish Alish
Niece
Sanjeev Attri
Gurpreet Bhangu
Deedar Gill
Naresh Kathooria
Gurmeet Saajan
Sukhdev Barnala
Sonam father
Jatinder Kaur
Gurinder Makna
Honey Mattu
Gurdial Paras
Director Ksshitij Chaudhary
Writer Naresh Kathooria
Composer Avvy Sra, Maxx Music, Gurcharan Singh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $8,546
Production Omjee Group, U&I Films, Naresh Kathooria Films
Also known as
Happy Khush Ho Gaya

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more