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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Happy Khush Ho Gaya
7.6
Happy Khush Ho Gaya
, 2025
Happy Khush Ho Gaya
India / Comedy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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7.6
Synopsis
A con artist pretends to be the reincarnation of a villager to steal land from his family, but the lie soon results in chaos.
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Cast
Alish Alish
Niece
Sanjeev Attri
Gurpreet Bhangu
Deedar Gill
Naresh Kathooria
Gurmeet Saajan
Sukhdev Barnala
Sonam father
Jatinder Kaur
Gurinder Makna
Honey Mattu
Gurdial Paras
Director
Ksshitij Chaudhary
Writer
Naresh Kathooria
Composer
Avvy Sra
,
Maxx Music
,
Gurcharan Singh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$8,546
Production
Omjee Group, U&I Films, Naresh Kathooria Films
Also known as
Happy Khush Ho Gaya
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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