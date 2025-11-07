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Poster of Bada Karara Pudna
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Bada Karara Pudna
8.1

Bada Karara Pudna

, 2025
Badaa Karara Pudna
India / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Bada Karara Pudna
8.1
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Synopsis

A heartwarming tale of womanhood, resilience and celebration

Cast

Upasana Singh
Angrez kaur
Kulraj Randhawa
Kamaljit Neeru
Mannat Singh
Twinkle Saggu
Gagan
Raj Dhaliwal
Sheeba Agarwal
Ashwani Chopra
Judge 1
Kiiran Gill
Rose
Shyna Nasir
Anchor
Director Parveen Kumar
Writer Aman Sidhu, Satish Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 India
Budget 250,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $3,876
Production Emveebee Media
Also known as
Badaa Karara Pudna, Bada Karara Pudna

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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