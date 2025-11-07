8.1Badaa Karara Pudna
Bada Karara Pudna, 2025
India / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
A heartwarming tale of womanhood, resilience and celebration
Cast
Upasana Singh
Angrez kaur
Kulraj Randhawa
Kamaljit Neeru
Mannat Singh
Twinkle Saggu
Gagan
Raj Dhaliwal
Sheeba Agarwal
Ashwani Chopra
Judge 1
Kiiran Gill
Rose
Shyna Nasir
Anchor
Director Parveen Kumar
Writer Aman Sidhu, Satish Kumar
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
|7 November 2025
|India
Budget 250,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $3,876
Production Emveebee Media
Also known as
Badaa Karara Pudna, Bada Karara Pudna
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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