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Poster of Szkoda, że nareszcie
7.0
Szkoda, że nareszcie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Szkoda, że nareszcie
7.0

Szkoda, że nareszcie

, 2025
Szkoda, że nareszcie
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Szkoda, że nareszcie
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0
Szkoda, że nareszcie - Trailer
Szkoda, że nareszcie  Trailer

Cast

Stanisław Sojka
Lech Janerka
Krzysztof Zalewski
Jacek Szymkiewicz
Marcin Macuk
Sebastian Juszczyk
Pawel Maluski
Director Sebastian Juszczyk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 October 2025
Release date
31 October 2025 Poland
Also known as
Szkoda, ze nareszcie

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 2 September 2026

Film Trailers

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Szkoda, że nareszcie - Trailer
Szkoda, że nareszcie Trailer
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