7.0Szkoda, że nareszcie
Szkoda, że nareszcie, 2025
Poland / Documentary / 18+
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Cast
Lech Janerka
Krzysztof Zalewski
Jacek Szymkiewicz
Marcin Macuk
Sebastian Juszczyk
Pawel Maluski
Director Sebastian Juszczyk
Film details
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 October 2025
Release date
|31 October 2025
|Poland
Also known as
Szkoda, ze nareszcie
Updated 2 September 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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