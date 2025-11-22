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Christmas on Every Page
5.7
Christmas on Every Page
, 2025
Christmas on Every Page
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis
A big-city ad exec visits her hometown to rescue her family's bookstore. Working with a talented local artist on a holiday mural project, she rediscovers both her creative spark and her roots in the community.
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Cast
Rose Reid
Rosemary
Jake Allyn
William
Curtis Arney
Townspeople
Christine Hulton
Norman Izard
Carol Keith
Susan
Alan Pietruszewski
Bob
Jose Miguel Vasquez
Pastor Dale
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Erin
David J. Rivera
Jeff
Amy Rose Traynor
Sam
Lisa France
Customer
Director
Lisa France
Writer
Paul Ditty
,
Riley Weston
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
22 November 2025
World premiere
22 November 2025
Production
Christmas Pages Movie, Evoke Entertainment
Also known as
Christmas on Every Page, Christmas Pages
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 1 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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