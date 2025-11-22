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5.7
Kinoafisha Films Christmas on Every Page
5.7

Christmas on Every Page

, 2025
Christmas on Every Page
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis

A big-city ad exec visits her hometown to rescue her family's bookstore. Working with a talented local artist on a holiday mural project, she rediscovers both her creative spark and her roots in the community.

Cast

Rose Reid
Rose Reid
Rosemary
Jake Allyn
William
Curtis Arney
Townspeople
Christine Hulton
Norman Izard
Carol Keith
Susan
Alan Pietruszewski
Bob
Jose Miguel Vasquez
Pastor Dale
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Erin
David J. Rivera
Jeff
Amy Rose Traynor
Sam
Lisa France
Customer
Director Lisa France
Writer Paul Ditty, Riley Weston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 November 2025
World premiere 22 November 2025
Production Christmas Pages Movie, Evoke Entertainment
Also known as
Christmas on Every Page, Christmas Pages

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 1 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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