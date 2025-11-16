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Poster of Saving the Christmas Ranch
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Saving the Christmas Ranch
6.5

Saving the Christmas Ranch

, 2025
Saving the Christmas Ranch
USA / Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Saving the Christmas Ranch
6.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When the accountant for Carrie Williams’ family’s Christmas lodge makes off with all their money, Carrie has just two days to come up with nine months of missing mortgage payments or be foreclosed upon. Charming developer John Dunn has been calling Carrie from afar for a while, and now he’s here in person to make an offer on the ranch she can hardly refuse. Can Carrie raise enough funds before the deadline to save her home? Or will she be forced to sell to John, who hasn’t been entirely truthful about how he came to be there.

Cast

Jonathan Stoddard
John Dunn
Brianna Cohen
Carrie Williams
Kirby Schwarber
Hannah
Nina Surbaugh
Rose Williams
George R. Hildebrand
George
Logan Shephard
Conor
Ryan Wesley Gilreath
Kurt Townsend
Kyle Bavis
Drew
Kathy A. Bates
Sandra
Dirk Kaufman
Elf #3
Director Kevan Otto
Writer Lori Canevaro
Composer David Bateman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 16 November 2025
World premiere 16 November 2025
Production Nicely Entertainment, Cinema Pro Studios
Also known as
Saving the Christmas Ranch, Salvar a Quinta no Natal

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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