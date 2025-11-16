When the accountant for Carrie Williams’ family’s Christmas lodge makes off with all their money, Carrie has just two days to come up with nine months of missing mortgage payments or be foreclosed upon. Charming developer John Dunn has been calling Carrie from afar for a while, and now he’s here in person to make an offer on the ranch she can hardly refuse. Can Carrie raise enough funds before the deadline to save her home? Or will she be forced to sell to John, who hasn’t been entirely truthful about how he came to be there.