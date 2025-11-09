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A Keller Christmas Vacation
6.3
A Keller Christmas Vacation
, 2025
A Keller Christmas Vacation
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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6.3
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Synopsis
The Keller family, including the parents and their three adult children, decide to take a European river cruise touring the Christmas Markets over the holidays, and each sibling is going through their own life challenge.
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Cast
Eden Sher
Emory
Brandon Routh
Cal
Jonathan Bennett
Dylan
Nigel Whitmey
Ben
Jill Winternitz
Felicity
Anand Desai-Barochia
William
Harry Ditson
Ron
Bettina Kenney
Hilda
Laurel Lefkow
Anne
Kate Nichols
Nic
Frédéric Brossier
Noah
Orlin Pavlov
Lauren's Boyfriend
Writer
Tracy Andreen
Composer
Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 November 2025
World premiere
9 November 2025
Production
Hallmark Media, UFO International Productions
Also known as
A Keller Christmas Vacation, 凱勒家的聖誕假期
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 31 October 2025
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Showtimes
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