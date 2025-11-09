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6.3
Kinoafisha Films A Keller Christmas Vacation
6.3

A Keller Christmas Vacation

, 2025
A Keller Christmas Vacation
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
6.3
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Synopsis

The Keller family, including the parents and their three adult children, decide to take a European river cruise touring the Christmas Markets over the holidays, and each sibling is going through their own life challenge.

Cast

Eden Sher
Eden Sher
Emory
Brandon Routh
Brandon Routh
Cal
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett
Dylan
Nigel Whitmey
Ben
Jill Winternitz
Felicity
Anand Desai-Barochia
Anand Desai-Barochia
William
Harry Ditson
Ron
Bettina Kenney
Bettina Kenney
Hilda
Laurel Lefkow
Anne
Kate Nichols
Kate Nichols
Nic
Frédéric Brossier
Noah
Orlin Pavlov
Lauren's Boyfriend
Writer Tracy Andreen
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 November 2025
World premiere 9 November 2025
Production Hallmark Media, UFO International Productions
Also known as
A Keller Christmas Vacation, 凱勒家的聖誕假期

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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