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4.3
Kinoafisha Films Love at Kringle Lake
4.3

Love at Kringle Lake

, 2025
Love at Kringle Lake
Drama, Romantic / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
4.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Catherine McCafferty
Trista
Ramona Edith Williams
Maggie Dyer
Alexa Maria Huerta
Becca
Chandra Michaels
Margaret Dyer
Debo Balogun
Oliver Dyer
Sandy Gulliver
Gingerbread House Judge
Christopher Meister
Fake Santa
William C. Thompson
Grandpa
Jacob F. Perez
Kid
Ruth Kaufman
Baking Competition Judge
Joseph Morales
William Dyer
Joe Yau
Mark Dyer
Director Layne Marie Williams
Writer Amy Odiene, Nico Yañez
Composer Devin Delaney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2025
Online premiere 8 November 2025
World premiere 8 November 2025
Production Questar Entertainment
Also known as
The Christmas Pitch, 圣诞情未了

Film rating

4.3
Rate 13 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 10 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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