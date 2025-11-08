Cast
Catherine McCafferty
Trista
Ramona Edith Williams
Maggie Dyer
Chandra Michaels
Margaret Dyer
Sandy Gulliver
Gingerbread House Judge
Christopher Meister
Fake Santa
William C. Thompson
Grandpa
Ruth Kaufman
Baking Competition Judge
Joseph Morales
William Dyer
Cast and Crew
Director
Layne Marie Williams
Writer
Amy Odiene, Nico Yañez
Composer
Devin Delaney
Film details
Production year
2025
Online premiere
8 November 2025
World premiere
8 November 2025
Production
Questar Entertainment
Also known as
The Christmas Pitch, 圣诞情未了