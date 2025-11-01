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Poster of His, Hers & Ours
6.9
Kinoafisha Films His, Hers & Ours
6.9

His, Hers & Ours

, 2025
His, Hers & Ours
USA / Drama / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of His, Hers & Ours
6.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Forced to spend time together due to their teenage children’s relationship, a secret romance between Darius and Kelly blossoms, stealing moments at family gatherings and behind closed doors.

Cast

Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs
Darius Stone
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Kelly Pellman
Aimee Garcia
Aimee Garcia
Sofia
Juanita Jennings
Juanita Jennings
Jennifer
Curtis Hamilton
Arthur
Chris Payne Gilbert
Tyler Lofton
Isaiah Pellman
Chloé Flowers
Kai Stone
Mea Wilkerson
Jade
Paulina Alvarez
Kelly
Christopher Bencomo
John Barrios
Director Patricia Cuffie-Jones
Writer Bart Baker
Composer Komica Junaid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 November 2025
World premiere 1 November 2025
Production The Ninth House
Also known as
His, Hers & Ours, Exes of Christmas Past

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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