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6.9
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His, Hers & Ours
6.9
His, Hers & Ours
, 2025
His, Hers & Ours
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.9
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Synopsis
Forced to spend time together due to their teenage children’s relationship, a secret romance between Darius and Kelly blossoms, stealing moments at family gatherings and behind closed doors.
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Cast
Taye Diggs
Darius Stone
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Kelly Pellman
Aimee Garcia
Sofia
Juanita Jennings
Jennifer
Curtis Hamilton
Arthur
Chris Payne Gilbert
Tyler Lofton
Isaiah Pellman
Chloé Flowers
Kai Stone
Mea Wilkerson
Jade
Paulina Alvarez
Kelly
Christopher Bencomo
John Barrios
Director
Patricia Cuffie-Jones
Writer
Bart Baker
Composer
Komica Junaid
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 November 2025
World premiere
1 November 2025
Production
The Ninth House
Also known as
His, Hers & Ours, Exes of Christmas Past
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
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