Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo
7.1

The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo

The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo
USA / Documentary / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
7.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

What's the origin of an iconic Vietnam War photo? This documentary investigates the authorship of an era-defining image.

Cast

Damien Cole
Gary Knight
Self
Fiona Turner
Self - Reporter
Terri Lichstein
Self - Reporter
Le Van
Self - Reporter
Joumana El Zein Khoury
Self
Nguyen Thanh Nghe
Self
Thi Kim Phuc Phan
Self
Carl Robinson
Self
Huynh Cong 'Nick' Ut
Self
Director Bao Nguyen
Composer Gene Back
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Online premiere 19 June 2025
World premiere 25 January 2025
Production The VII Foundation, XRM Media
Also known as
The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo, The Stringer, Fotógrafo de guerra: El hombre que captó la imagen, A férfi a fotó mögött, Napalm Kızı Fotoğrafını Kim Çekti?, O Freelancer: O homem por trás da foto, Stringer: Człowiek, który zrobił zdjęcie, Stringeren: Fotografen bak bildet, The Stringer: chi ha scattato quella foto?, The Stringer: Un photographe pour l'histoire, The Stringer: Wer steckt hinter dem Foto?, Внештатник: Человек, сделавший снимок, 谁是掌镜人：越战经典照片之谜

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more