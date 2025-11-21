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Poster of Marry Christmas
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Marry Christmas
5.7

Marry Christmas

, 2024
Marry Christmas
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Marry Christmas
5.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

After finding love, Tom and Austin Wright unwittingly schedule weddings for the same day - leading to a fierce fight over who gets to wed their bride on Christmas Day.

Cast

Joey Lawrence
Joey Lawrence
Tom Wright
Matthew Lawrence
Austin Wright
Andrew Lawrence
Seth Wright
Brooke Anne Smith
Noelle Miller
Samantha Cope
Liz Chodunsky
Donna Lawrence
Grandmother
Dash Lopez
Sasha
Diego Rodriguez
Fernando
Walter Platz
Harry
Wendy Dang
Cali
Director Andrew Lawrence
Writer Andrew Lawrence, Kaylin Richardson, Tim Schaaf
Composer Lee Sanders
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 November 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Production Science for Dogs
Also known as
Marry Christmas, Mistletoe Mixup 2, Un Noël en famille

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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