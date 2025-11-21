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Marry Christmas
5.7
Marry Christmas
, 2024
Marry Christmas
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis
After finding love, Tom and Austin Wright unwittingly schedule weddings for the same day - leading to a fierce fight over who gets to wed their bride on Christmas Day.
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Cast
Joey Lawrence
Tom Wright
Matthew Lawrence
Austin Wright
Andrew Lawrence
Seth Wright
Brooke Anne Smith
Noelle Miller
Samantha Cope
Liz Chodunsky
Donna Lawrence
Grandmother
Dash Lopez
Sasha
Diego Rodriguez
Fernando
Walter Platz
Harry
Wendy Dang
Cali
Director
Andrew Lawrence
Writer
Andrew Lawrence
,
Kaylin Richardson
,
Tim Schaaf
Composer
Lee Sanders
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
21 November 2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Production
Science for Dogs
Also known as
Marry Christmas, Mistletoe Mixup 2, Un Noël en famille
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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