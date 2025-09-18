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Poster of The Follies
6.4
The Follies - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Follies
6.4

The Follies

, 2025
Las Locuras
Mexico / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of The Follies
6.4
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The Follies - Trailer
The Follies  Trailer

Synopsis

The human experience, portraying a single intense day. Examines how individuals are pushed to their limits as they defy constraints, whether from self-imposed restrictions, familial expectations, or societal pressures.

Cast

Naian González Norvind
Naian González Norvind
Penélope
Adriana Barraza
Adriana Barraza
Natalia Solián
Soledad
Cassandra Ciangherotti
Renata
Ilse Salas
Miranda
Monica del Carmen
Monica del Carmen
Fernanda Castillo
Serena
Alfredo Castro
Ismael
Daniel Tovar
Ángeles Cruz
Irlanda
Raúl Briones
Aurelio
Vicky Araico
Alba
Director Rodrigo García
Writer Rodrigo García
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 November 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Production Panorama Global
Also known as
Las Locuras, The Follies, As Loucuras, Çıldırmanın Eşiğinde, Dårskaper, Nos folies, Øyeblikkets vanvidd, Szaleństwa, 荒诞一天

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 31 October 2025

Film Trailers

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