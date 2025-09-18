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6.4
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The Follies
6.4
The Follies
, 2025
Las Locuras
Mexico / Drama / 18+
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The Follies
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Synopsis
The human experience, portraying a single intense day. Examines how individuals are pushed to their limits as they defy constraints, whether from self-imposed restrictions, familial expectations, or societal pressures.
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Cast
Naian González Norvind
Penélope
Adriana Barraza
Natalia Solián
Soledad
Cassandra Ciangherotti
Renata
Ilse Salas
Miranda
Monica del Carmen
Fernanda Castillo
Serena
Alfredo Castro
Ismael
Daniel Tovar
Ángeles Cruz
Irlanda
Raúl Briones
Aurelio
Vicky Araico
Alba
Director
Rodrigo García
Writer
Rodrigo García
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 November 2025
World premiere
18 September 2025
Production
Panorama Global
Also known as
Las Locuras, The Follies, As Loucuras, Çıldırmanın Eşiğinde, Dårskaper, Nos folies, Øyeblikkets vanvidd, Szaleństwa, 荒诞一天
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
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