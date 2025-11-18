Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Carman Family Deaths
6.3

The Carman Family Deaths

, 2025
The Carman Family Deaths
USA / Crime, Documentary, Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
6.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Nathan Carman survives week on life raft after fishing trip off New England coast with mother Linda who is lost at sea.

Cast

Nathan Carman
Self
Eric Gempp
Self - Coast Guard Investigator
Sharon Hartstein
Self - Linda's Friend
Clark Carman
Self - Nathan's Father & Linda's Ex-Husband
Evan Lubofsky
Self - Journalist, Wired
Alfred Bucco
Self - Deputy Chief, South Kingstown PD
Charlene Gallagher
Self - Nathan's Aunt & Linda's Sister
Charles Lapenna
Self - John Chakalos' Nephew
Linda Gam
Self - Linda's Friend
Mark Francis
Self - Lieutenant, Windsor PD (Ret.)
Director Yon Motskin
Composer Chad Cannon, H. Scott Salinas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 November 2025
World premiere 18 November 2025
Production Loki Films, Wired Studios
Also known as
The Carman Family Deaths, El misterio de la familia Carman, Carman Ailesinin Gizemi, Carman-mysteriet, Der Fall Nathan Carman, Il mistero della famiglia Carman, Tajemnice rodziny Carmanów, The Carmen Family Deaths, 卡曼家族死亡谜案, 卡曼家族死亡謎案

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 6 November 2025

Quotes

Self - Journalist, Wired It was this heroic survival story, and it was a real feel-good story. But then the public sentiment started to shift from, "Wow, this is an amazing, miraculous survival story," to, "This doesn't seem right."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more