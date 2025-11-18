The Carman Family Deaths, El misterio de la familia Carman, Carman Ailesinin Gizemi, Carman-mysteriet, Der Fall Nathan Carman, Il mistero della famiglia Carman, Tajemnice rodziny Carmanów, The Carmen Family Deaths, 卡曼家族死亡谜案, 卡曼家族死亡謎案
Self - Journalist, WiredIt was this heroic survival story, and it was a real feel-good story. But then the public sentiment started to shift from, "Wow, this is an amazing, miraculous survival story," to, "This doesn't seem right."
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.