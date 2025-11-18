It was this heroic survival story, and it was a real feel-good story. But then the public sentiment started to shift from, "Wow, this is an amazing, miraculous survival story," to, "This doesn't seem right."

Self - Journalist, Wired It was this heroic survival story, and it was a real feel-good story. But then the public sentiment started to shift from, "Wow, this is an amazing, miraculous survival story," to, "This doesn't seem right."

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.