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Poster of Selena y Los Dinos
8.1
Selena y Los Dinos - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Selena y Los Dinos
8.1

Selena y Los Dinos

, 2025
Selena y Los Dinos
USA / Biography, Documentary, Family / 18+
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Poster of Selena y Los Dinos
8.1
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Selena y Los Dinos - Trailer
Selena y Los Dinos  Trailer

Synopsis

Selena Quintanilla's journey from performing at local events to becoming the "Queen of Tejano Music" with her family band Selena y Los Dinos, culminating in sold-out stadium tours, is chronicled through personal archive footage.

Cast

Chris Pérez
Self
Abraham Quintanilla Jr.
Self
A.B. Quintanilla
Self
Marcella Quintanilla
Self
Suzette Quintanilla
Self
Selena
Self
Director Isabel Castro
Composer Camilo Lara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 November 2025
World premiere 17 November 2025
Production Polygram Entertainment, AMSI Entertainment, Motto Pictures
Also known as
Selena y Los Dinos, Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy, Selena and Los Dinos, Selena y Los Dinos: Bir Aile Grubu, Selena y Los Dinos: Családi örökség, Selena y Los Dinos: Das Erbe einer Familie, Selena y Los Dinos: Historia rodzinna, Selena y Los Dinos: Legado de Família, Selena y Los Dinos: O Legado de Uma Família, Selena y Los Dinos: Семейное наследие, 赛琳娜和弟兄们：家族音乐路, 塞琳娜与洛斯·迪诺斯

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 6 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Selena y Los Dinos - Trailer
Selena y Los Dinos Trailer
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