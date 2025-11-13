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Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad
5.9
Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad
, 2025
Tee Yai Rerk Dao Jone
Thailand / Drama / 18+
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5.9
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Synopsis
In 1980s Bangkok, two criminals face rough times when a determined detective strains their bond and hunts down an infamous crew of robbers.
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Cast
Witsarut Himmarat
Rerk
Supassara Thanachat
Dao
Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat
Tee
Nont Sadanont Durongkavarojana
Kit
Joke Akarin Akaranithimetrad
Jakkarat
Rina Wacharin Anantapong
Sawai
Yasaka Chaisorn
Janitor
Ramil Sasit Chatpiroonpun
Young Rerk
Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul
Luang Por
Patara Eksangkul
Pae
Director
Nonzee Nimibutr
Writer
Chanchana Homsap
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Thailand
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
13 November 2025
World premiere
13 November 2025
Production
18 Tanwa
Also known as
Tee Yai Rerk Dao Jone, Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad, Tee Yai: Nacido para el crimen, Kötülük İçin Doğanlar, Tee Yai: Książę złodziei, Tee Yai: Nascido para o Mal, 悍匪传奇, Ti Yai Ruek Dao Chon, Tee Yai: Nacido Para El Crimen (2025), 侠盗之星
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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