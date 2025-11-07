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Poster of Baramulla
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Baramulla
6.7

Baramulla

, 2025
Baramulla
India / Horror / 18+
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Poster of Baramulla
6.7
Going 0
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Synopsis

A police officer investigating missing children cases discovers disturbing truths while supernatural occurrences threaten his family and Baramulla's tranquility.

Cast

Manav Kaul
DSP Ridwaan Sayyed
Mir Sarwar
Liaqat
Neelofar Hamid
Masoom Mumtaz Khan
Kiara Khanna
Bhasha Sumbli
Gulnaar Sayyed
Arista Mehta
Noorie Sayyed
Ashwini Koul
Khalid
Vikas Shukla
Sub. Insp. Shaukat Ali
Inthikav Alam
Constable at frozen lake
Aquib
Afzal
Shradda Bhatt
Young Zainab
Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Writer Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Composer Clinton Cerejo, Bianca Gomes, Susmit Limaye, Shor Police
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 November 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Production B62 Studios
Also known as
Baramulla, 巴拉穆拉詭影, 巴拉穆拉诡影

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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