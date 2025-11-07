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Baramulla
6.7
Baramulla
, 2025
Baramulla
India / Horror / 18+
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Synopsis
A police officer investigating missing children cases discovers disturbing truths while supernatural occurrences threaten his family and Baramulla's tranquility.
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Cast
Manav Kaul
DSP Ridwaan Sayyed
Mir Sarwar
Liaqat
Neelofar Hamid
Masoom Mumtaz Khan
Kiara Khanna
Bhasha Sumbli
Gulnaar Sayyed
Arista Mehta
Noorie Sayyed
Ashwini Koul
Khalid
Vikas Shukla
Sub. Insp. Shaukat Ali
Inthikav Alam
Constable at frozen lake
Aquib
Afzal
Shradda Bhatt
Young Zainab
Director
Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Writer
Aditya Dhar
,
Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Composer
Clinton Cerejo
,
Bianca Gomes
,
Susmit Limaye
,
Shor Police
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 November 2025
World premiere
7 November 2025
Production
B62 Studios
Also known as
Baramulla, 巴拉穆拉詭影, 巴拉穆拉诡影
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
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